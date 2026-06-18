CHP officers in pursuit of an armed suspect near Castaic

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of an armed suspect on the 5 Freeway near Castaic.

Officers said the pursuit stemmed from an investigation started by the Pomona Police Department. CHP said the car matched the description of a vehicle Pomona officers were searching for. Officers did not provide specifics on the investigation.

CHP said the suspect failed to stop the car when officers tried to pull it over. The driver led police north towards Bakersfield, then drove through a gap in the median and turned south back toward the San Fernando Valley.

Officers attempted to use spike strips to end the pursuit before asking for permission to use a PIT maneuver.