Sparks fly from stolen pickup during police pursuit through LA County

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen pickup truck speeding through Los Angeles County.

Officers began chasing the vehicle in Palmdale. The suspect quickly accelerated to high speeds and maintained about 100 mph, even after a spike strip punctured a tire. 

The suspect continued evading police on the 405 Freeway until reaching North Hills. He pulled over on an off-ramp after sparks started flying from the stripped wheel. 

