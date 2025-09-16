Sparks fly from stolen pickup during police pursuit through LA County
The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen pickup truck speeding through Los Angeles County.
Officers began chasing the vehicle in Palmdale. The suspect quickly accelerated to high speeds and maintained about 100 mph, even after a spike strip punctured a tire.
The suspect continued evading police on the 405 Freeway until reaching North Hills. He pulled over on an off-ramp after sparks started flying from the stripped wheel.