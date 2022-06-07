Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on southbound 101

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 7 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 7 AM Edition) 02:11

Authorities were investigating a reported car-to-car shooting on the southbound lanes of State Route 101 early Tuesday morning. 

California Highway Patrol officers were first dispatched to the scene after getting a driver called with reports of shots fired at their vehicle at around 4:45 a.m.

Investigators swept the areas near Lankershim Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard, as the caller was not exactly sure where they were driving when their windows were shot out. 

She was uninjured in the incident. 

Authorities took her car in as evidence as they plan to continue investigating. 

No suspect information was immediately available.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 9:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.