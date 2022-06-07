CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on southbound 101

Authorities were investigating a reported car-to-car shooting on the southbound lanes of State Route 101 early Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were first dispatched to the scene after getting a driver called with reports of shots fired at their vehicle at around 4:45 a.m.

Investigators swept the areas near Lankershim Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard, as the caller was not exactly sure where they were driving when their windows were shot out.

She was uninjured in the incident.

Authorities took her car in as evidence as they plan to continue investigating.

No suspect information was immediately available.