CHP pursue driver wanted for speed in DTLA

A driver was arrested after a brief pursuit through downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The chase started just before 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The suspect was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz.

A CHP motorcycle unit was following the driver until they pulled over in a residential area. The driver was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.