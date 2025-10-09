CHP officer crashes into median during pursuit in Riverside County

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen car in Riverside County.

The driver sped through city streets, reaching 100 mph at times, and recklessly crashed through a fence in Norco. The suspect kept the headlights off for the majority of the pursuit.

During the chase, a CHP vehicle crashed into the median. The officer later radioed other units to let them know they were alright.

Shortly after, the suspect crashed into a sidewalk and ditched the car while law enforcement quickly caught up. The driver ran into a storage yard as police arrived.