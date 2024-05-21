Watch CBS News
Reckless DUI driver surrenders to California Highway Patrol after cross-county pursuit

By Dean Fioresi, Matthew Rodriguez

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an alleged reckless DUI driver. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department started the chase before handing it over to the CHP. 

The driver took authorities from East Los Angeles on eastbound CA-60 to the Inland Empire before heading south on the I-15 Freeway. 

The suspect took officers into Orange County through the westbound CA-91 Freeway before driving over a spike strip. Afterward, the driver exited the freeway, pulled over on the side of the road and surrendered. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 11:07 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

