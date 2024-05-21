Reckless DUI driver surrenders to California Highway Patrol after cross-county pursuit

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an alleged reckless DUI driver.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department started the chase before handing it over to the CHP.

The driver took authorities from East Los Angeles on eastbound CA-60 to the Inland Empire before heading south on the I-15 Freeway.

The suspect took officers into Orange County through the westbound CA-91 Freeway before driving over a spike strip. Afterward, the driver exited the freeway, pulled over on the side of the road and surrendered.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.