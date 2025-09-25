Watch CBS News
CHP to host car seat installation event in Burbank

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
The California Highway Patrol will be hosting an event on Saturday to help inspect and install car seats in Burbank.

The event is meant to help keep children safe by making sure their car seats are properly installed in vehicles and to educate parents about proper safety guidelines.

Appointments must be made in order to participate in the event. To make an appointment, call (818) 558-3043.

When: Saturday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Ralph Foy Park 3211 West Victory Boulevard Burbank, CA 91505

The California Highway Patrol will be hosting a car seat installation event at Burbank's Ralph Foy Park by appointment only.  California Highway Patrol

According to the CHP, California requires children under 2 years of age to ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 pounds or more or is 40 inches or more tall. Children under 8 years of age must ride in a car seat or booster seat in the backseat of a car.

They also remind parents that most car crashes occur within a mile of the home, so making sure children have their seatbelts fastened before driving off is important. 

