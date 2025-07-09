Chourio drives in winning run in 10th as Brewers win 3-2 and hand Dodgers their 6th straight loss

Jackson Chourio singled home the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Los Angeles 3-2 on Wednesday to complete their first home sweep of the Dodgers in franchise history.

The Brewers' only two previous sweeps of the Dodgers came at Los Angeles, in May 2012 and August 2017. The NL West-leading Dodgers have lost six straight.

Milwaukee's Trevor Megill (2-2) struck out Freddie Freeman, Andy Pages and Tommy Edman in order in the top of the 10th.

William Contreras led off the bottom of the 10th with a fly to deep center off Kirby Yates (4-3) that advanced automatic runner Sal Frelick to third. Chourio then singled through the left side of a drawn-in infield for his first career walk-off hit.

The Brewers tied the game in the ninth when pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn's one-out single off Tanner Scott brought home Isaac Collins and put runners on the corners. Scott struck out Andruw Monasterio and retired Frelick on a grounder to second to force extra innings.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow struck out five and allowed one unearned run, three walks and two hits over five innings in his first appearance since April 27. He had been on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Milwaukee's José Quintana struck out four and allowed four walks, two hits and one run in six innings. He didn't allow a hit until Esteury Ruiz's two-out single in the fifth.

Key moment

The Dodgers broke a 1-all tie in the seventh and had a chance to extend their lead later in the inning, but Nick Mears retired Freeman on a grounder to first with the bases loaded.

Key stat

The Dodgers have lost six straight for the first time since April 2019. They have totaled 10 runs during the skid.

Up next

The Dodgers visit San Francisco on Friday. Likely starters are Dustin May (5-5, 4.82 ERA) for the Dodgers and Logan Webb (8-6, 2.62) for the Giants.

The Brewers host Washington on Friday. Quinn Priester (6-2, 3.59) will start for Milwaukee. Mitchell Parker (5-9, 4.72) pitches for Washington.