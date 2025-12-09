CHiPs For Kids makes stop at South LA's Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for holiday giveaway
Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule on Tuesday to help out CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol make a difference in the lives of kids across Southern California.
During a CHiPs For Kids event at the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute in South Los Angeles, many little boys and girls had their Christmas wishes come true as donated gifts from loyal CBS LA viewers and others were dispersed to children in need.
Tuesday's big giveaway doesn't mean donations should stop. There are still four more opportunities to join CBS LA and the CHP to donate a toy and enjoy some holiday festivities. The next one is on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at the Stater Bros. on Haven Avenue in Ontario.
Interested donors can also bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also text the word 'toys' to 76278 to donate.
- Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles
- Lakewood Center, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood
- Plaza West Covina, 1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina
- Glendale Galleria, 100 W Broadway, Glendale
- Culver City Westfield Mall, 6000 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
- Del Amo Fashion Center, 3525 W Carson St, Torrance
- Walmart, 40130 10th St W, Palmdale
- Walmart, 27931 Kelly Johnson Pkwy, Santa Clarita
- Walmart, 26471 Carl Boyer Dr, Santa Clarita
- Sam's Club, 39940 10th St W, Palmdale