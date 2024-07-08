Watch CBS News
Chino police confiscate more than 300 pounds of illegal fireworks over 4th of July weekend

By Dean Fioresi

By Dean Fioresi

More than 300 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized in Chino over the Fourth of July weekend, according to city officials. 

In a statement on Monday, they said that officers with both the Chino and Chino Hills Police Departments combined to confiscate 310 pounds of the illegal explosives from places where "fireworks are not allowed." 

On top of the seizures, 59 citations were issued on the Fourth of July alone, with offenders receiving receiving a $1,000 fine each for possession or use of illegal fireworks. 

City officials also said that Chino Valley Fire Department crews were sent to 13 different fires related to fireworks and one firework-related injury. 

The news comes shortly after authorities in Moreno Valley announced that several people had been taken into custody after the Top Fire, which burnt through about 50 acres before firefighters got the upper hand on Saturday. 

Another smaller brush fire broke out the day after the Fourth in Dana Point, but crews were able to keep the total acreage consumed under half an acre before it spread to nearby homes. 

