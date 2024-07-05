Fireworks spark small vegetation fire in Dana Point Harbor

Orange County firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze on a Dana Point hillside on Friday after a fireworks display started the small inferno.

It started above the Dana Point Harbor, below some homes and businesses. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a quarter of an acre.

"We urge the community to help keep everyone safe. While the work of our firefighters and @OCSheriff deputies prevented injuries and saved property today, fireworks can have tragic consequences," the Orange County Fire Authority posted on Instagram.