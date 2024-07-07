Watch CBS News
150 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Lake Elsinore

By Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

Riverside County deputies seized nearly 150 pounds of illegal fireworks in Lake Elsinore over the Fourth of July weekend. 

Deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station's Special Enforcement Team "took a proactive approach" on the holiday to "combat illegal and dangerous fireworks," said a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

"Every year, numerous medical emergencies, some of which are fatal, occur due to the lighting and possession of dangerous fireworks," the statement said. 

As such, the weekend-long operation resulted in 56 citations for possession of fireworks, as well as one criminal violation for possession with intent to distribute fireworks, deputies said. 

Deputies destroyed all 150 pounds of fireworks that they seized, the statement reported. 

On top of the citations, deputies said that the individuals were also educated on the dangers of lighting illegal fireworks in their communities. 

