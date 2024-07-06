Top Fire burns about 50 acres in Moreno Valley before firefighters halt forward progress

Firefighters are battling to gain the upper hand on a brush fire burning dangerously close to multiple buildings in Moreno Valley.

An aerial look at the land torched by the Top Fire in Moreno Valley. KCAL News

The fire, being called the Top Fire, was first reported at around 4:30 p.m. in the 20500 block of Hill Top Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews were busy working to contain the flames, which had engulfed about 50 acres of brush before they were able to halt the forward progress. At the latest, crews say the fire is 50% contained.

Both water-dropping aircraft and ground crews were working to extinguish the fire.

Moreno Valley has been ravaged by brush fires in recent weeks, with both the Lisa Fire and Round Fire combining to torch more than 1,200 acres of vegetation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.