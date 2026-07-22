Man arrested for unprovoked attack on Chino bus driver

A 23-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver in Chino in what police called an unprovoked attack.

Exact specifics on the time or location of the alleged assault were not provided, but police shared video of the incident on their social media channels. The footage shows a man in a blue polo shirt sifting in his pockets while talking to the driver. Moments later, he appears to throw something in the driver's direction before punching several times and then running from the bus.

Police were able to locate the suspect, who has since been identified as 23-year-old Pomona man Robert Kirkwood, thanks to the department's Real-Time Crime Center and city camera system, as well as a department helicopter.

"Within minutes, Air5 directed responding officers to his location," police said. "When the suspect fled on foot, Air5 maintained visual contact from above, allowing officers to quickly locate and safely take him into custody after a brief foot pursuit."

Kirkwood was booked on felony assault charges, according to Chino PD. Officers said that they also found drug paraphernalia on him when he was arrested.

No further details were provided.