Three Inland Empire cities team up for brand new state of the art animal shelter

Three Inland Empire cities have joined forces to bring new opportunities to sheltered animals with their brand new, state of the art facility.

The Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire, or ARC, was formed when Chino, Ontario and Montclair formed a coalition to open the shelter and give more pets the chance to find their forever homes.

"It's letting the community know we're here and that folks come to us for those animal service needs," said Samantha Lara, ARC's community engagement manager.

The facility just started taking in transfers from around the region, already welcoming dozens of new four-legged friends as they try to find families who want to adopt them.

"When you look at the projected growth of Chino, Ontario and Montclair, we're gonna be over half a million people eventually," said Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa.

She says that when their contract expired with the Inland Valley Humane Society, it was time to start something new.

"When we looked at our future, our projected future, we will always have horse property, and so many farms," Ulloa said. "So, our needs are growing and we really felt like we needed local control."

The state of the art facility is still in its planning stages, including a more expansive headquarters that will be based Bon View Avenue and Eucalyptus Avenue in Ontario. It will encompass five miles, with space for both traditional home pets and farm animals.

It's projected to be about $50 million between the three cities, Riverside County and soon Chino Hills, which is expected to join the team in two years.