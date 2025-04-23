Chino homeowner shoots naked burglar during home invasion

A naked burglar was shot by a homeowner in Chino on Tuesday, police said.

They were dispatched to the 4300 block of Lombardy Court at around 11:35 a.m. after receiving a call from someone saying that a man had broken into their home through a front window, according to the Chino Police Department.

"The caller stated that her husband had shot the intruder inside the residence," police said.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, who was "completely disrobed and appeared to be under the influence of drugs," inside of the home.

He was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on gunshot wounds to his lower body. He is said to be in stable condition.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Whittier man Svens Sokolovskis.

"Sokolovskis is facing charges related to the residential burglary and will be formally charged upon his release from the hospital," police said.

They will present the case to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for review.

The homeowner was not arrested, police noted.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact police at (909) 334-3035.

"Crimes like this do not generally occur in Chino. I am glad the victims are safe," said a statement from Chino Police Chief Kevin Mensen. "I had the opportunity to meet with them and offer our department's support as they recover from this traumatic experience. Their strength and composure in the face of such a frightening situation is truly commendable."