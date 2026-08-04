Chino Hills kidnapping, murder case surviving suspect pleads not guilty in court hearing

The surviving suspect allegedly involved in the kidnapping and subsequent slaying of a 60-year-old man in Chino Hills last week pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in a San Bernardino County courtroom on Tuesday.

Jianquan Bo, 66, is charged with murder, with a special circumstance allegation that the crime was committed in the commission of a kidnapping, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

He appeared Tuesday wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit with his hands cuffed. His next court date was scheduled for Aug. 12.

Bo and another suspect, Zhengfeng Bo, are believed to have kidnapped a 60-year-old man before Zhengfeng allegedly shot him fatally in the trunk of a car in front of sheriff's deputies.

The victim was later identified as Shakur Aikebaer, 60. Deputies subsequently shot and killed Zhengfeng.

A neighbor told CBS News Los Angeles that Zhengfeng and Aikebaer worked together in real estate investment in China and the U.S.

While Zhengfeng was the alleged gunman, DA Jason Anderson says Jianquan participated enough to receive a murder charge.

"We allege that Mr. Bo knew exactly what the plan was when they went to the victim's home, what was going to be done, participated in what led up to the death of Mr. Shakur and that's why we filed murder charges against the surviving suspect," said DA Jason Anderson.

Aikebaer exited his home on the 2100 block of Monteverde Drive last Wednesday after the power went out, which authorities say was a result of the suspects tampering with an electrical panel. When Aikebaer went to check the panel, he was shot and kidnap, authorities believe.

A brief pursuit ensued, and eventually deputies ordered the suspects to exit the vehicle. Jianquan initially complied and was taken to custody, but Zhengfend did not, authorities said.