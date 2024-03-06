Watch CBS News
Chino elementary school teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student in class

By Dean Fioresi

An elementary school teacher has been arrested for alleged assault on a student in Chino. 

A Chino Police Department School Resources Officer responded to a call at EJ Marshall Elementary School on Monday after learning of the allegations, which involved a teacher, according to a news release from the city of Chino. 

Police say that the incident involved Ray Crummitt, a 62-year-old West Covina resident who is a teacher at the school. 

Crummitt is said to have assaulted a child in the classroom, but further details were not provided. 

School administrators assisted police with their investigation into the matter, which resulted in Crummitt's arrest. He was taken into custody on charges of child abuse and booked at West Valley Detention CEnter. 

He has been placed on administrative leave by the Chino Valley Unified School District. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (909) 334-3167.

