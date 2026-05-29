Children's Hospital Los Angeles 3K walk and festival raising funds and delivering fun

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is getting ready for its biggest community event of the year at the Santa Monica Pier.

CBS LA Sports Anchor Darren Haynes and Radio Host Ellen K from KOST 103.5 host this year's Walk & Play L.A on Saturday, June 6, and the community is invited to lace up and join the fundraising event supporting CHLA.

The 3K takes place along Ocean Front Walk, with family-friendly festival activities taking place before and after the walk.

Free parking and a free event T-shirt are available for participants. The festival will also include live music, food, and special guests.

Registration is available online here, with virtual participation accepted.

Program timeline: