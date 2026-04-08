Children find dead body at Menifee park, police say

Children found a dead body at a park in Menifee early Wednesday morning, according to police.

In a news release shared on social media, Menifee Police Department officers said they were called to Wheatfield Park, located in the 30000 block of Menifee Road near La Piedra Road, after responding to reports of a possible suicide.

"Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male," the release said. "The individual has been identified as Brian Aguirre, a 48-year-old resident of Menifee."

Police said that there are no indications of foul play as their investigation continues. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.