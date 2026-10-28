Child with cerebral palsy uses his Halloween costume to spread awareness

Halloween takes on a much bigger meaning for 6-year-old Elijah Sol, who's using his costume to teach others about his cerebral palsy.

"He's just like any other kid," his mother Reena De Asis said. "He wants to have fun and participate."

Every year, Elijah's creative Halloween costumes become a way to teach others about living with cerebral palsy. This year, his mom turned his love for all things water into a costume called "Elijah's Ripple Effect."

"He invites kids to either press the buttons or spin the knobs," De Asis said.

That ripple effect is a chance to make a difference, one small wave at a time, with a message of kindness and inclusivity. He teaches others about the importance of making everyone feel like they belong.

The 6-year-old's mom is his biggest advocate, using the night where every kid has a chance to be whoever they want as a way to raise awareness for what some live with every single day.

"I think for kids who aren't used to being around kids with disabilities, it can be daunting," De Asis said. I think it's up to parents and caretakers to really be able to have that curiosity, ask questions."

Luskin Orthopedic Institute knows the importance of representation and inclusion.

"Some of these kids are patients or have been," Luskin ambassador Nayah Damson said. "For them to come back here, and have a happier experience."

For kids like Elijah, who have spent their fair share of time in a hospital room, it gives them a chance to make better memories.

"Elijah is such a special kid," said spokesperson Pilar Freeman. "To be able to welcome him, for him to be able to spread the word to other kids, it really is their own playground. This is a place where they can come and be free and be who they are."

Roughly 500 kids got to come out and enjoy themselves. The hospital said it's free and open to the public every year.