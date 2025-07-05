Watch CBS News
Local News

Child seriously injured during fireworks mishap in Buena Park on Fourth of July

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A young girl was seriously injured on the Fourth of July during a fireworks mishap in Buena Park, authorities said.

In a news release, the Buena Park Police Department said officers responded to reports of a fireworks-related injury at about 9:50 p.m. Friday on the 8000 block of Cornflower Circle.

Upon arrival, officers found an 8-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries. Police said she was harmed when fireworks went off unexpectedly during a neighborhood celebration. 

The girl was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. As of Saturday morning, no updates to her status were available. Her exact injuries were unclear.

Police did not say whether the incident was being investigated as a criminal matter or if the fireworks used were legal.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.