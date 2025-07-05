Child seriously injured during fireworks mishap in Buena Park on Fourth of July

A young girl was seriously injured on the Fourth of July during a fireworks mishap in Buena Park, authorities said.

In a news release, the Buena Park Police Department said officers responded to reports of a fireworks-related injury at about 9:50 p.m. Friday on the 8000 block of Cornflower Circle.

Upon arrival, officers found an 8-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries. Police said she was harmed when fireworks went off unexpectedly during a neighborhood celebration.

The girl was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. As of Saturday morning, no updates to her status were available. Her exact injuries were unclear.

Police did not say whether the incident was being investigated as a criminal matter or if the fireworks used were legal.

No additional details were immediately made available.