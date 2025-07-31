Watch CBS News
Child killed after possible DUI driver crashes RV in Koreatown

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Los Angeles police arrested a driver in Koreatown after his RV allegedly collided and killed a child Thursday night. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 350 block of S. New Hampshire Ave. The Los Angeles Police Department said the child and his older brother were riding scooters when they collided with the RV. 

The older brother was taken to the hospital in a stable condition. 

Officers arrested the RV driver for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to LAPD. 

