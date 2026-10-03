Chernyshov's 2nd goal of the game gives the Sharks a 5-4 overtime win over the Kings

Igor Chernyshov scored his second goal of the game with 1:42 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday night for their second straight win to open the season.

The Kings rallied from two goals down in the third to tie the game and controlled play for most of the overtime. But San Jose came out on top when Chernyshov beat Anton Forsberg on a one-timer off a pass from Macklin Celebrini, who has five assists in two games.

After not getting a win in the first five games of the past four seasons, the Sharks have back-to-back overtime wins to begin this season after beating Florida 4-3 in the opener Thursday night.

Tyler Toffoli, Kiefer Sherwood and Nolan Allan also scored for San Jose. Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves.

Adrian Kempe, Quinton Byfield, Erik Haula and Anteri Panarin scored for Los Angeles, but it wasn't enough to keep the Kings from falling to 0-2 on the season. Forsberg made 20 saves.

Chernyshov gave San Jose a 4-2 lead early in the third when he scored on a breakaway, but the Kings responded. Haula scored to make it a one-goal game and Panarin got the equalizer with 5:01 remaining after a poor clearing attempt by Allan.

The Kings struck first when Kempe scored on a one-timer off a pass from Panarin on the power play in the first. The Sharks took control with three goals in the second, starting when Toffoli tapped in a perfect feed from rookie Ivar Stenberg on the power play. It was the first career point for the 19-year-old Stenberg.

The Kings got one back with 1.3 seconds left in the period when Byfield scored on the power play.

Up next

Kings: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Visit Dallas on Monday night.