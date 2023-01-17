Chefs gear up for Long Beach Black Restaurant Week with a lunch for the homeless

Guest chefs cooked up a complimentary lunch today at the Long Beach Rescue Mission, giving back and kicking off the upcoming Long Beach Black Restaurant Week.

Participating Black-owned restaurant chefs served about 250 homeless men, women and children with some of their favorite creations as the second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week begins this weekend, January 22.

"We realize that there are many among us who won't get the chance to dine out during Long Beach Black Restaurant Week," stated Chef Quianna Bradley of A Pinch of Salt Catering. "Serving a gourmet meal to our neighbors struggling with homelessness is our way of bringing Black Restaurant Week to all."

Over two dozen Black-owned Long Beach local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and pricing during the January 22-29 designated week.

The event's organizer, Terri Henry of the non-profit Long Beach Food & Beverage, said the weeklong event is meant to introduce foodies to the expanding Long Beach Black culinary offerings and to put "butts in seats" at the mom-and-pop restaurants and home-based businesses that need local support to thrive and survive.

The following Black-owned restaurants volunteered their time and food today to feed the homeless: Northtown Bistro Pop-up, Miller-Butler, A Pinch of Salt Catering, Filthy Rich Banana Pudding and Strong Beach Lemonade.

To find out more about Long Beach Black Restaurant Week, participants and offerings, click here.