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How to make meals to feed the whole family while grocery shopping on a budget

By
Kristine Lazar
Kristine Lazar
Kristine Lazar is an Emmy award-winning consumer investigative reporter for CBS LA.
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Kristine Lazar,
Amy Corral
National Investigative Producer
Amy Corral is an award winning investigative journalist based in Los Angeles. She joined CBS News & Stations as a national investigative producer in 2022.
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Amy Corral

/ CBS LA

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Grocery shopping in this economy can be daunting, but with some careful menu planning and shopping, you can make a dinner for six for just $10. 

Consumer Investigator Kristine Lazar whipped up a budget meal with Clinton Svatos, whose "Poor Man's Comfort Food" cooking series on YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms has gotten millions of views. 

In his videos, Svatos shares recipes and dishes you can make while still grocery shopping on a budget. 

Svatos shared his story of how he became a content creator, along with some tips for saving money on food prep:

  • Check your mailbox for local ads for grocery store deals
  • Shop smart: sometimes a $1 item is more expensive by weight compared to a larger item or bulk quantity/size
  • Canned chicken and tuna, and ground pork and turkey, are cost-effective protein swaps                     
  • Choose generic over brand name, those savings add up significantly 
  • Sometimes cooking a larger dish that splits into two separate meals is more cost-effective than buying ingredients for a single meal 

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