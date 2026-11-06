How to make meals to feed the whole family while grocery shopping on a budget

Grocery shopping in this economy can be daunting, but with some careful menu planning and shopping, you can make a dinner for six for just $10.

Consumer Investigator Kristine Lazar whipped up a budget meal with Clinton Svatos, whose "Poor Man's Comfort Food" cooking series on YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms has gotten millions of views.

In his videos, Svatos shares recipes and dishes you can make while still grocery shopping on a budget.

Svatos shared his story of how he became a content creator, along with some tips for saving money on food prep: