Chatsworth vehicle crashes over cliff: Driver dead, dog OK

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was found dead and a dog was found safe after a vehicle drove over an embankment or cliff in the Chatsworth area Monday morning.

chatsworth-car-over-cliff-santa-susana-pass-road-iverson-road.png
Los Angeles firefighters found a vehicle that went over the side of an embankment at the side of Santa Susana Pass Road at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. KCAL News

Los Angeles firefighters found a vehicle that went over the side of an embankment at the side of Santa Susana Pass Road at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle was found near the 22400 block of West Santa Susana Pass according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The driver, the only human occupant, was declared dead at the scene. That person was not immediately identified. A dog was reportedly found in or near the vehicle in apparently good condition, according to LAFD.

Animal Services was summoned to the scene to take care of the dog.

Firefighters were searching the area to ensure there were no other victims.

Santa Susana Pass Road was closed in both directions during the investigation by Los Angeles police.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 12:06 PM

