Man charged with theft of $1 million in collectible cars from former LA County employer

A former employee of Chatsworth-based MGA Entertainment was charged on Tuesday with allegedly stealing $1 million in die-cast model car collectibles from the company.

Luis Tanahara, 55, of Simi Valley, was charged with one felony count of grand theft and one felony count of receiving stolen property, with allegations that the stolen property's value exceeded $1 million, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

According to prosecutors, Tanahara worked as a senior product designer with the company. He allegedly took approximately $500,000 worth of CarTuned collectibles from a shipping container at the Chatsworth factory on Feb. 14, 2026, and loaded them into his car. Nearly a month later, on March 3, investigators discovered and seized more than $1 million in collectibles from his home, according to the news release.

"The cars are highly valued by hobbyists and collectors, especially when sold in surprise 'Master Packs,'" the DA's Office release said.

Tanahara pleaded not guilty to charges on April 10, at which time he was released on his own recognizance and ordered to stay away from MGA Entertainment. He is due back in court on Wednesday, where a judge will determine if there's enough evidence against him to move forward with a trial.

"If you steal collectible toy cars or any cargo from our ports, you will be fully prosecuted," said a statement from LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "Diecast cars are not everyday toys or merchandise with a set retail value, they are prized collectibles with a potentially infinite value to a collector, representing a tremendous loss for the victim."

If convicted as charged, Tanahara faces up to six years in a state prison, according to the DA's Office.