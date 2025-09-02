Watch CBS News
Firefighters in Chatsworth battle 2-story house fire

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Chatsworth on Tuesday morning.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a two-story house fully engulfed in flames on the 10000 block of Christine Place.

The LAFD said about 37 firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. When firefighters forced an entry, they found the first floor fully involved with heavy fire coming from the back of the house.

A firefighter was injured with minor burns and is being treated by paramedics on the scene, according to the LAFD.

Residents inside the house were able to safely evacuate.

The LAFD has requested assistance from the LA Department of Water and Power utility management, LA Department of Transportation for traffic control and the LA Department of Building and Safety for structural safety and excessive storage conditions. 

It is unclear if nearby homes have been affected or evacuated. 

