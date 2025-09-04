Watch CBS News
LAPD detectives looking for driver who "intentionally struck" victim of deadly hit-and-run in Chatsworth

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seeking help from the public in locating a hit-and-run driver who they believe intentionally struck a person in Chatsworth on Wednesday. 

They were called to the intersection of Lassen Street and Canoga Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a call of a possible dead body found in the area, said a news release from LAPD officers. 

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a driveway with multiple traumatic injuries, the release said. He was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. 

"Evidence at the scene, along with surveillance video, revealed that the victim had been intentionally struck by a vehicle, which then fled the area," the LAPD release said. "While the victim's injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, detectives noted he may have sustained additional injuries of undetermined cause."

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Investigators did not share details on a suspect's identity or the vehicle involved in the incident as they continue to search for evidence. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550. 

