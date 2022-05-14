Chase Silseth dazzles in debut as Angels blank A's 2-0

Chase Silseth allowed one hit in six strong innings while becoming the first player from last year's draft to make his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

An 11th-round draft pick by the Angels last July, Silseth was still pitching in college for Arizona a year ago. He made eight appearances in the minors before getting called up from Double-A Rock City before the game to pitch for the big league club – five days before his 22nd birthday.

Silseth (1-0) dazzled the A's with a fastball clocked at 98 mph and a steady sinker and slider that helped produce eight groundouts. The right-hander finished with four strikeouts and two walks during his 81-pitch outing, and allowed only one runner to reach second base.

Chase Silseth is just the second pitcher in franchise history to toss at least 6 innings and allow one hit during his Major League debut. He joins Rudy May who went nine innings, allowing one hit against the Tigers on April 18, 1965. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 14, 2022

Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera each retired three batters. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter.

Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels. Andrew Velazquez added his second career home run in the fifth inning.

Elvis Andrus had the A's only hit off Silseth with a leadoff single in the third, but was erased on a double play trying to advance to third on a fly out to left field. Andrus also singled in the eighth.

Oakland has lost seven straight at the Coliseum.

Rendon doubled off Daulton Jefferies in the fourth and scored when Brandon Marsh rolled a two-out single up the middle that just got past a diving Andrus and into center field.

The Halos have now won seven out of their last nine games but have dropped to second place in the AL West with the Houston Astros currently on an 11-game winning streak.