Chargers tailgate recipes

CRAB NACHOS

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds Crab meat, local or Dungeness

1 bag tortilla chips, favorite brand

2 cups queso Blanco Cheese Sauce (Recipe Below)

½ cup mayo

2 tablespoons chives, minced

2 tablespoons Bell peppers, Minced

½ cup Black beans, cooked, cleaned and rinsed

½ cup street corn

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, picked

¼ cup Guacamole

2 tablespoons crema

2 tablespoons shaved red onion

Queso Blanco Cheese Sauce

8 oz White American Cheese, roughly chopped

¼ cup whole milk

1 tablespoon butter, unsalted

½ cup 505 diced Hatch green chilis

¼ teaspoon cayenne

Salt to taste

Instructions

For Cheese Sauce:

1. In a small saucepan combine cheese, milk, butter, chilis and cayenne over medium to low heat.

2. Mix until completely melted and combined. Season to taste and serve.

For Nachos:

1. In a medium mixing bowl, add crab, mayo, chives and bell peppers. Mix and set aside.

2. To build nachos evenly, distribute topping over tortilla chips in serving dish.

TAILGATE CHEESESTEAK WITH TRI-TIP

Ingredients:

2 eight-inch hoagie rolls sliced

2 tablespoons softened butter

½ bell pepper sliced

½ yellow onion sliced

½ cup mushrooms sliced

16 ounces tri-tip

salt and pepper to taste

4 slices white American cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat an oiled skillet over high-heat. Add onions, bell peppers and mushrooms to the skillet. Sautee until all veggies are golden brown. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

2. Add sliced beef to the same skillet, season with salt and pepper. Sautee until the beef is browned and remove from heat.

3. Butter the inside of the hoagie rolls on both sides. Place cut side up on baking sheet and toast in pre heated oven. Remove rolls once toasted and fill first with ribeye, then with the vegetable mix and top with white American cheese. Place hoagies back in oven until cheese is fully melted.