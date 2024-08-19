Chargers QB Justin Herbert returns to practice after missing 2 weeks because of a foot injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert practiced on Monday for the first time since July 31.

Herbert was in a walking boot for two weeks because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot.

The fifth-year quarterback did not do any work in full-team situations, but got plenty of snaps during 7-on-7 drills.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was overjoyed to see Herbert back on the field in his yellow No. 10 practice jersey.

"I felt like music should be playing. I thought I heard music. Voices of angels, maybe," Harbaugh said. "It felt great. He looked great with a capital G. No drop-off, pinpoint accuracy, really good."

Herbert was still attending meetings and doing some conditioning work while in the walking boot. He will gradually be worked up to full participation in practice as the Chargers open the season on Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Besides Herbert's health, trying to find a solid backup quarterback remains a work in progress.

Easton Stick, who started four games last season after Herbert broke a finger on his throwing hand, has struggled in the two preseason games. He played the first half against the Seattle Seahawks and Rams, but has committed three turnovers and has led the Chargers to only three field goals.

Harbaugh said Stick will start Saturday's preseason finale at Dallas.

Luis Perez was signed on Aug. 7 and played the entire second half last Saturday against the Rams. Max Duggan, a seventh-round pick last year, was waived on Monday.