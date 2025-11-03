Chargers OT Joe Alt needs season-ending surgery after another high ankle sprain

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt will require season-ending surgery to repair a high ankle sprain he sustained in a 27-20 win at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Alt was injured when he was rolled up from behind by a Tennessee defensive lineman while pass blocking late in the second quarter. Alt was taken off the field on a cart and did not return.

It is the second time this season Alt has sustained a high ankle sprain in his right leg. He missed three games after being hurt in a loss at the New York Giants on Sept. 28.

Alt, the fifth overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Notre Dame, had moved from right tackle to left tackle after Rashawn Slater tore the patellar tendon in his left leg during practice on Aug. 7. Alt started 16 games at right tackle as a rookie.