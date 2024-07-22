Chaos erupts in Los Angeles after police respond to 2 street takeovers

Authorities responded to a pair of street takeovers, which led to a shooting in Compton and a car fire in South Los Angeles.

The first street takeover was reported at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday at Greenleaf Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue, where one person opened fire, according to Sgt. A. Hebert of the Compton Sheriff's Station.

Shots fired at street takeover in Compton at the intersection of Greenleaf Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

The chaos was caught on video, which showed cars spinning around the intersection, when the rear of a dark sedan swung into the rear of a white sedan. The driver of the white car is shown getting out and appearing to fire a handgun at the people in the dark sedan.

When deputies arrived at the scene everyone scattered, and no arrests were made. Officers also couldn't find any evidence that anyone was hit by gunfire.

The second takeover happened just north of Compton in South LA at the intersection of Manchester Ave and Avalon Blvd, according to LAPD.

Car fire after street takeover at the intersection of Manchester Ave and Avalon Blvd in South LA.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a car on fire in the middle of the intersection.

Both investigations are still ongoing as police search for the drivers involved.