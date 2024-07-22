Watch CBS News
Local News

Chaos erupts in Los Angeles after police respond to 2 street takeovers

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Police respond to 2 street takeovers overnight
Police respond to 2 street takeovers overnight 01:24

Authorities responded to a pair of street takeovers, which led to a shooting in Compton and a car fire in South Los Angeles.

The first street takeover was reported at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday at Greenleaf Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue, where one person opened fire, according to Sgt. A. Hebert of the Compton Sheriff's Station.

compton-street-takeover.png
Shots fired at street takeover in Compton at the intersection of Greenleaf Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

The chaos was caught on video, which showed cars spinning around the intersection, when the rear of a dark sedan swung into the rear of a white sedan. The driver of the white car is shown getting out and appearing to fire a handgun at the people in the dark sedan.

When deputies arrived at the scene everyone scattered, and no arrests were made. Officers also couldn't find any evidence that anyone was hit by gunfire.

The second takeover happened just north of Compton in South LA at the intersection of Manchester Ave and Avalon Blvd, according to LAPD.

car-fire-during-street-takeover.png
Car fire after street takeover at the intersection of Manchester Ave and Avalon Blvd in South LA.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a car on fire in the middle of the intersection.

Both investigations are still ongoing as police search for the drivers involved.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.