Actor Chadwick Boseman to be honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Boseman starred in some of Hollywood's biggest films, captivating audiences with his powerful performances and character embodiment. One of his first breakout performances was portraying baseball icon Jackie Robinson in "42" back in 2013.

Some of his other standout projects include Marvel's "Black Panther," his portrayal of James Brown in "Get On Up" and the young Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman's extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. "His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 11:30 a.m.

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler and EGOT winner Viola Davis, who both worked alongside Boseman, will be speaking at the event. Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will be accepting the star on his behalf.

The South Carolina native passed away in 2020 after a private battle with cancer.

In 2022, the nonprofit, Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts, was founded in his legacy, aimed at empowering Black storytellers with the African Diaspora. Its goal is to promote development in various fields, including acting, music, film and dancing, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said.