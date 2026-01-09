Chad Baker-Mazara scores 29 to help Southern California beat Minnesota 70-69 in OT

Chad Baker-Mazara scored 29 points and hit two free throws with 10 seconds left in overtime to rally Southern California to a 70-69 victory over Minnesota on Friday night.

Baker-Mazara made 9 of 20 shots from the floor with four 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws for the Trojans (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten Conference). He added eight assists. Ezra Ausar pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Cade Tyson had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists to pace the Golden Gophers (10-6, 3-2), who had won five straight. Bobby Durkin had 13 points, Langston Reynolds scored 12 and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson 10.

Jacob Cofie hit a 3-pointer to put the Trojans up 53-40 with 9:48 remaining and they stayed in front until Tyson made two foul shots with 45 seconds left to put Minnesota ahead 63-62. Gabe Dynes, who entered 5 for 13 at the foul line, made the second of two with 33 seconds left, forcing overtime after Tyson and Ausar missed jumpers.

There were seven lead changes and three ties in the first 7:24 after Grayson Grove's first 3-pointer of the season gave Minnesota a 22-21 lead.

Both teams went scoreless from there until Ausar's layup with 7:06 left put the Trojans in front. Isaac Asuma answered with a 3-pointer to end Minnesota's scoring drought at 5:27 and Tyson scored for a 27-23 advantage and the game's first two-possession lead.

Baker-Mazara hit three free throws, Ausar stole the ball and dunked, and Dynes added back-to-back dunks as USC followed with a 9-0 run that led to a 35-30 advantage at halftime.

Minnesota: Hosts Wisconsin on Tuesday.

USC: Hosts Maryland on Tuesday.