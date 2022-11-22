Cerritos man indicted on federal charges for running drug labs in Inglewood and Compton

A Cerritos man has been indicted on federal charges involving various narcotics and weapon offenses that could result in a lifetime sentence.

Prosecutors say Christopher Hampton,36, operated labs in Inglewood and Compton using high speed pill pressers, creating pills that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hampton then sold them on the dark web.

DEA Special Agent Bill Bodner said its an open-air drug market now with easy access for everyone. "We've taken a drug that 50 more times powerful than heroin and now its infinitely more available than heroin ever was," said Bodner.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in Los Angeles County for people ages 18 to 45 according to the DEA. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada reported that 473 people died in 2019 as a result of fentanyl and by 2021, that number increased to 1,662.