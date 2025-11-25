LA County babysitter indicted with child sexual exploitation crimes

A federal grand jury indicted a Los Angeles County babysitter with more than a dozen child sexual exploitation crimes.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Miguel Adrian Gonzalez, 28, allegedly used his position as the CEO of the childcare company Let's Play LA to exploit at least six children he was babysitting.

He has been charged with 16 counts, all related to child sexual abuse material. If convicted as charged, Gonzalez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison. The Justice Department said he has been in custody since Oct. 28, and a federal judge ordered him to jail without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Federal prosecutors said Gonzalez allegedly produced the child sexual abuse material from at least 2021 to 2025. He allegedly used social media platforms such as Snapchat and Telegram to share explicit images and videos, including material containing the children he babysat.

The DOJ also said he allegedly used the programs to receive child sexual abuse material.

Justice Department officials said he allegedly had two Apple iPhones that contained child pornography. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office also charged Gonzalez with a child sexual explotation crime.