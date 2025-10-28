Watch CBS News
74-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Century City hit-and-run crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

As police continue searching for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Century City last week, authorities have identified the victim as a 74-year-old woman. 

The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 24, at around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were called to the intersection of Fox Hills Drive and Pico Boulevard after learning of a pedestrian who had been struck. 

Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was identified on Monday as 74-year-old Rima Manucharyan, dead at the scene. 

screenshot-2025-10-28-at-10-06-23-pm.png
Two photos of the suspect vehicle, a black 2018 Audi Q3.  Los Angeles Police Department

Investigators believe that she was struck by a 2018 black Audi Q3 that was driving westbound on Pico Boulevard. Manucharyan was crossing the intersection southbound in a crosswalk on Fox Hills Drive when she was hit. 

They shared two photos of the suspect vehicle as they continue their search. 

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect, as with all deadly hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's West Traffic Division at (213) 473-0234. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

