74-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Century City hit-and-run crash

As police continue searching for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Century City last week, authorities have identified the victim as a 74-year-old woman.

The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 24, at around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were called to the intersection of Fox Hills Drive and Pico Boulevard after learning of a pedestrian who had been struck.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was identified on Monday as 74-year-old Rima Manucharyan, dead at the scene.

Two photos of the suspect vehicle, a black 2018 Audi Q3. Los Angeles Police Department

Investigators believe that she was struck by a 2018 black Audi Q3 that was driving westbound on Pico Boulevard. Manucharyan was crossing the intersection southbound in a crosswalk on Fox Hills Drive when she was hit.

They shared two photos of the suspect vehicle as they continue their search.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect, as with all deadly hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's West Traffic Division at (213) 473-0234.