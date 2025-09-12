Watch CBS News
Person in critical condition after mattress in Century City apartment catches fire

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A person is in critical condition after their mattress in their Century City apartment caught on fire on Friday morning.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls from a garden-style apartment building on the 10000 block of West Bellwood Avenue around 5:48 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a second-floor unit. The LAFD said the fire was contained to a mattress inside the apartment.

The blaze was knocked down around 6:06 a.m. One person was taken to a local burn center in critical condition.

Assistance from the LAFD Arson and LAPD was requested.

It is unclear how the fire started. 

