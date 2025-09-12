Person in critical condition after mattress in Century City apartment catches fire

A person is in critical condition after their mattress in their Century City apartment caught on fire on Friday morning.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls from a garden-style apartment building on the 10000 block of West Bellwood Avenue around 5:48 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a second-floor unit. The LAFD said the fire was contained to a mattress inside the apartment.

The blaze was knocked down around 6:06 a.m. One person was taken to a local burn center in critical condition.

Assistance from the LAFD Arson and LAPD was requested.

It is unclear how the fire started.