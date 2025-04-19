Central LA tour company targeted by thieves for second time in a month, owner says

The owner of a Central Los Angeles sightseeing tour company is fed up after his small business was targeted by thieves for the second time in less than a month last week.

It happened at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning and the whole ordeal was caught on security video, including the moments that a large rock shattered the front door of the business located on La Cienega Boulevard. Seconds later, two people climb through the shattered glass and grab three of Kenneth Lippman's e-bikes.

"We need help," Lippman said.

Less than a month earlier, on March 21, security video shows a very similar scene. That instance, one person broke the glass front door and took a single bike.

Lippman has ordered a metal gate to be installed in front of his store, but in the 16 years he's spent in Los Angeles building a company to showcase the best of what the city has to offer, this is far from what he's looking for.

"Now people are walking into a gated tour company," Lippman said. "We have to set up a prison for our business to exist. Not a good look."

While the bikes are worth a couple thousand dollars each, he says that the thieves also stole his sense of safety.

"I wanna see us do better, you know, I love Los Angeles," he said. "We all love Los Angeles, and we know it's so special here. But, I do need to bring a voice when something is going wrong."

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more information on their investigation but has not yet heard back.