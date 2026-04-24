CBS LA joins NAMIWalks for Mental Health Month

CBS LA is joining forces with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to raise money and awareness. The annual NAMIWalks Greater LA County is taking place Saturday, May 16.

The 3k event is taking place at LA State Historic Park in Chinatown. Registration and a resource fair begin at 8 a.m., with the walk kicking off at 9 a.m.

nami

This year's keynote speaker is Jordan Chiles, a two-time Olympic gymnast, UCLA athlete, and best-selling author.

For more information on NAMIWalks or to register, click on this link.

NAMI is celebrating 40 years in Los Angeles County. This year, the nonprofit is launching support groups in Mandarin, Armenian, and Filipino.

They have also doubled their outreach on campuses in high schools and colleges.

NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for million of Americans affected by mental illness.

NAMI started in 1979 and today has more than 600 local affiliates who work in communities to raise awareness and provide support and education.