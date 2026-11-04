Watch CBS News
Local News

CBP agents shoot at pursuit suspect near U.S.–Mexico border

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A pursuit through Southern California ended near the U.S.-Mexico border after Customs and Border Protection agents shot at the suspect near the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Wednesday. 

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies began chasing the grand theft suspect at around 6:45 p.m. in Jurupa Valley. Deputies chased the driver for nearly 120 miles through San Diego County before ultimately reaching the U.S.-Mexico border.

The California Highway Patrol, which assisted deputies in the pursuit, said the nearly cross-country pursuit ended in San Ysidro after Border Patrol agents shot at the suspect. It's unclear if the driver was hit. 

CHP officers said the San Ysidro Port of Entry closed shortly after, and all traffic was diverted east to Otay Mesa. CHP has closed roads near San Ysidro. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue