CBP agents shoot at pursuit suspect near U.S.–Mexico border

A pursuit through Southern California ended near the U.S.-Mexico border after Customs and Border Protection agents shot at the suspect near the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Wednesday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies began chasing the grand theft suspect at around 6:45 p.m. in Jurupa Valley. Deputies chased the driver for nearly 120 miles through San Diego County before ultimately reaching the U.S.-Mexico border.

The California Highway Patrol, which assisted deputies in the pursuit, said the nearly cross-country pursuit ended in San Ysidro after Border Patrol agents shot at the suspect. It's unclear if the driver was hit.

CHP officers said the San Ysidro Port of Entry closed shortly after, and all traffic was diverted east to Otay Mesa. CHP has closed roads near San Ysidro.