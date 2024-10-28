CB Tre'Davious White has permission to seek a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, coach Sean McVay says

Cornerback Tre'Davious White has been given permission by the Los Angeles Rams to seek a trade, coach Sean McVay says.

McVay also said Monday that the Rams (3-4) would like to keep the two-time Pro Bowl selection. White signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with Los Angeles as a free agent last summer after spending his first seven NFL seasons with Buffalo.

"We'll give him an opportunity to see if there's a better situation that he deems appropriate for himself," McVay said. "But we love him here, and if he ends up staying here, I'll certainly be happy about that."

White started the Rams' first four games, but has been inactive for the past three after fellow free-agent signee Darious Williams returned from injured reserve. McVay recently indicated the Rams didn't envision White as an every-down player when they signed him, likely mindful of his lengthy injury rehabilitations after tearing a knee ligament in late 2021 and then tearing his Achilles tendon in 2023.

"It just hasn't gone as what I think any of us would have liked up to this point," McVay said. "In fairness to him, he was playing a lot more snaps than we anticipated because of all the injuries that we had at that corner spot in particular."

White is behind several defensive backs on McVay's depth chart, including starter Cobie Durant, veteran Ahkello Witherspoon and undrafted rookie Josh Wallace.

"He's been such a pro about the way he's handled it," McVay said. "Obviously not an ideal situation for him, the way that he's practiced, the way that he's been a pro in every sense of the word when he hasn't been active for the past three weeks. Guy wants an opportunity to be able to compete. We love him here. We'd like to keep him here, but if that is something that he and his agent want to be able to explore, we're obviously respectful and understanding of that."

The Rams have won two straight games for the first time this season heading into their trip to Seattle on Sunday.