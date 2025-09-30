Man swimming near Catalina Island bitten by shark

A man swimming off the coast of Catalina Island early Tuesday morning was bitten by a shark.

The man, believed to be in his early 50s, was about 12 miles off Catalina Island doing a popular long-distance swim from Catalina to the mainland when he was bitten on the foot.

"A 3-to-4-foot white shark nipped at his leg and then took off," said Shaun Corby, a fire boat pilot.

According to the Catalina Channel Swimming Federation, this long-distance challenge is a 20-mile open-water crossing from the island back to the mainland. It starts at midnight and is known for rough currents and big Pacific swells.

The dive boat called Bottom Scratcher, which was escorting him, immediately pulled him from the water, bandaged the injury, and radioed for help. Around 1:20 a.m., they met the Los Angeles Fire Department boats at sea.

The swimmer was transferred to San Pedro before he was later taken to a hospital.

Fire officials describe the bite as minor and non-life-threatening. They add that this kind of incident is extremely rare and there are only about 15 documented shark bites in the LA region since 1950. There are just over 200 documented bites in the entire state in that time.