Watch CBS News
Local News

Cash, gun, and French bulldog taken in Rosemead home invasion

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Masked men steal cash, French bulldog in Rosemead home invasion
Masked men steal cash, French bulldog in Rosemead home invasion 00:20

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for three masked men after a Rosemead family's home was invaded for cash, a gun, and their French bulldog.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday night on Steele Street, near Rosemead Boulevard. No one was hurt during the home invasion.

The men got away with a large amount of cash, a gun, and the family's French bulldog.

The trio drove off in a car.

No further details were released.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 5:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.