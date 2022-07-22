Cash, gun, and French bulldog taken in Rosemead home invasion

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for three masked men after a Rosemead family's home was invaded for cash, a gun, and their French bulldog.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday night on Steele Street, near Rosemead Boulevard. No one was hurt during the home invasion.

The men got away with a large amount of cash, a gun, and the family's French bulldog.

The trio drove off in a car.

No further details were released.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.