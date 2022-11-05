Caruso closes 15-point gap with mayoral election just a few days away

The final days of the LA mayor's race will be filled with campaign events across the city as candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass appeal to voters.

"Now that we're tied every vote counts," Caruso said during a recent campaign event.

"The poll that really matters is the poll on Tuesday," said Bass.

There is cautious optimism on both sides after the latest poll from UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times showed that Caruso has closed the gap with front-runner Bass. As of Friday, Bass is leading with 45% with Caruso just 4 points behind at 41%.

Los Angeles, CA - October 06: Los Angeles Mayoral candidates Congresswoman Karen Bass speaks as developer Rick Caruso listens as they participate in the second one-on-one mayoral debate at the KNX Newsradio SoundSpace Stage in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben

"There's a ton of momentum behind the campaign," said Caruso. "We are tied and that's what we're seeign in ours and every vote counts."

Bass seemed undeterred by the newest poll.

"Considering that Mr. Caruso has spent nearly $100 million in his campaign, I am happy with where we are," she said.

Caruso has managed to close a 15-point gap in the last month, partly by appealing to Latino voters.

"The Latino vote is 50% of the city," he said. "It's an important part of our city. It's an important part of our city's future. It's an important part of our city's past. And they feel underrepresented."

Bass also commented on the importance of Latino voters, highlighting her endorsements from leaders in the community.

"My relationship with Latino leaders is evidenced by the overwhleming support and endorsements I have [from] Latino leaders [and] Latino organizations," she said. "And 32 years ago, I started an organization in South Central Los Angeles that was built as an African American and Latino organization."

One of Bass' talking points has been on protecting abortion rights.

"the mesage of today, the message of yesterday and the day before is I'm the only Democrat running in the race — pro-choice Democrat," said Bass.

Caruso said his family has supported Proposition 1, the ballot measure to create protection for reproductive freedom in California's constitution.

"We contributed, I think to date, about [$1.3 million] supporting the effort to get Prop 1," he said. "It's somethign important to us. We're all pro-choice in our family."

In the last couple of weeks Bass has spoken critically of Caruso, calling him a liar for registering as a Democrat right before the launch of his campaign.

"My commercials are her words," Caruso said. "The Scientology commerical is her words. We don't say anything on it. They're all her words."