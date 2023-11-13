Watch CBS News
Car split in two after deadly crash in Long Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A violent crash in Long Beach killed one person and split a car in half Monday night. 

The collision happened at about 5:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pacific Coast Highway when two cars drove into each other. The brutal impact launched a man several yards to a nearby 7-Eleven entrance. He was dead when the Long Beach Fire Department arrived. 

The deadly car crash split one of the cars in two but left the other relatively intact. 

One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated the other driver at the scene. 

The Long Beach Police Department does not believe impairment placed a factor in the collision, however, speed may have played a role. 

Two more drivers reported minor damage to their cars, according to police.

