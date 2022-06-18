Car lands on its roof on front lawn of home after crash in Pasadena
A car landed on its roof during a crash Saturday morning in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.
Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the location at 4:11 a.m. The gray Nissan Altima was on the front lawn of a home in the 200 block of Parkwood Avenue, firefighters reported.
It was not known whether anyone was injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.