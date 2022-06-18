Watch CBS News
Local News

Car lands on its roof on front lawn of home after crash in Pasadena

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A car landed on its roof during a crash Saturday morning in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Fire Department. 

Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the location at 4:11 a.m. The gray Nissan Altima was on the front lawn of a home in the 200 block of Parkwood Avenue, firefighters reported. 

It was not known whether anyone was injured. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 7:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.