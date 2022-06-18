Car lands on its roof on front lawn of home after crash in Pasadena

A car landed on its roof during a crash Saturday morning in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the location at 4:11 a.m. The gray Nissan Altima was on the front lawn of a home in the 200 block of Parkwood Avenue, firefighters reported.

It was not known whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Incident: 4:11 a.m. on 6/18: 200 block of Parkwood Ave. Call was dispatched as a traffic collision/rescue although nobody was trapped or transported. T32- put in at post shore on the porch to secure it. pic.twitter.com/sVGtt1qsod — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) June 18, 2022